Russia Ready To Discuss Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates With India - Lavrov

Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Russia Ready to Discuss Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates With India - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russia is ready to discuss with India mutual recognition of their respective COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are ready to discuss opportunities for coordinated action with regard to vaccinated citizens and vaccination certification," he said after a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow.

Lavrov added that a vaccine pact with India would serve as an example for EU countries that accuse Russia of using its vaccines as a diplomatic tool.

He said this was despite the fact that the European Commission was interested in cooperation with key vaccine producers, such as Russia.

India launched its mass immunization campaign in January, using three vaccines - homegrown Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and India's version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, Covishield.

In its vaccination drive, Russia uses Sputnik V and three other domestically developed vaccines  ” CoviVac, EpiVacCorona, and Sputnik Light.

