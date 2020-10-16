UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Discuss New Weapons With US - Putin On Arms Control Deal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:23 PM

Russia Ready to Discuss New Weapons With US - Putin on Arms Control Deal

Russia has new weapons systems of the kind that the United States does not, but Moscow is willing to discuss this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday, regarding the potential extension of the New START with the US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russia has new weapons systems of the kind that the United States does not, but Moscow is willing to discuss this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday, regarding the potential extension of the New START with the US.

"Obviously we have new weapons systems that the US does not have � at least for now. But we do not refuse to discuss this," the president said.

Putin asked Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to formulate Russia's position on the treaty, which is set to expire in February, present it to the United States and attempt to receive a clear response from them quickly.

Lavrov promised that he would do this "as soon as possible."

