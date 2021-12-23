Russia Ready to Discuss Security Guarantees With West at OSCE - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia is ready to discuss its security guarantees proposals with Western countries within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"He (US President Joe Biden) uggested, we answered. In my opinion, in a very constructive and fast way.

By the way, I told him during the conversation: 'I promise you to send my proposals in the near future.' And we did it, sent it to the United States and NATO. We are ready to discuss this on the OSCE platform. I hope that this first positive reaction and the announced possible start of work in early January will allow us to move forward," Putin told an annual press conference.