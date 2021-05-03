Russia Ready to Discuss Strategic Stability Issues With US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Russia is noticing signals from the United States indicating Washington's readiness to discuss the issues of strategic stability and is ready for a dialogue, but will press its missile defense concerns, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"We are not yer aware from what angle [US President] Joe Biden's administration will address various aspects of arms control, including the anti-missile issues.

At the same time, we are registering signals from Washington [showing] an intention to discuss the issues of strategic stability with us," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow was prepared to have a substantive dialogue on the matter.

"However, we will not agree to anything without our interests and concerns being taken into account in return. If we manage to jointly arrive at a balance of interest then we can talk about agreements," the diplomat added.