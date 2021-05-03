UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Discuss Strategic Stability Issues With US - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Russia Ready to Discuss Strategic Stability Issues With US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Russia is noticing signals from the United States indicating Washington's readiness to discuss the issues of strategic stability and is ready for a dialogue, but will press its missile defense concerns, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"We are not yer aware from what angle [US President] Joe Biden's administration will address various aspects of arms control, including the anti-missile issues.

At the same time, we are registering signals from Washington [showing] an intention to discuss the issues of strategic stability with us," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow was prepared to have a substantive dialogue on the matter.

"However, we will not agree to anything without our interests and concerns being taken into account in return. If we manage to jointly arrive at a balance of interest then we can talk about agreements," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Same United States From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council launches initiative to reward ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

29 minutes ago

Next budget should control inflation, focus develo ..

53 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Oman bans commercial activity from May 8 to May 15

10 hours ago

Manchester United fixture vs Liverpool postponed f ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.