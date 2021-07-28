UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Discuss With Partners Convention On Countering Cybercrime - Mission

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

Russia Ready to Discuss With Partners Convention on Countering Cybercrime - Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia is ready to discuss with foreign partners its draft convention on countering cybercrimes, Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office submitted to the UN special committee its draft convention on countering the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes.

The committee's meetings are to start in January 2022, in order to eventually end with the adoption of a relevant international convention.

"This is a proposal for discussion. We will discuss it, we will listen to everyone," the mission said, adding that so far no one but Moscow has proposed a draft of the relevant convention for discussion by the special committee.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia January Criminals

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

40 minutes ago

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

11 hours ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

10 hours ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

10 hours ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

10 hours ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.