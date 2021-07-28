Russia Ready to Discuss With Partners Convention on Countering Cybercrime - Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia is ready to discuss with foreign partners its draft convention on countering cybercrimes, Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office submitted to the UN special committee its draft convention on countering the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes.

The committee's meetings are to start in January 2022, in order to eventually end with the adoption of a relevant international convention.

"This is a proposal for discussion. We will discuss it, we will listen to everyone," the mission said, adding that so far no one but Moscow has proposed a draft of the relevant convention for discussion by the special committee.