Russia Ready to End Relations With EU If Bloc Is Initiator of Break-Up - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia is prepared to end relations with the European Union if the bloc is the initiator of the break-up, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We are ready for a break-up if the EU is the initiator," the ministry explained to reporters.

"For our part, we vigorously call on Europeans to cooperate equitably and with mutual respect, and this is exactly why [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov said," the ministry continued.