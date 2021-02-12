UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To End Relations With EU If Bloc Is Initiator Of Break-Up - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russia Ready to End Relations With EU If Bloc Is Initiator of Break-Up - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia is prepared to end relations with the European Union if the bloc is the initiator of the break-up, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We are ready for a break-up if the EU is the initiator," the ministry explained to reporters.

"For our part, we vigorously call on Europeans to cooperate equitably and with mutual respect, and this is exactly why [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov said," the ministry continued.

Related Topics

Russia European Union

Recent Stories

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

9 minutes ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

34 minutes ago

‘Justice Isa should not hear the matters involvi ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy of Houthi-laun ..

2 hours ago

PM will visit Lahore today

3 hours ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.