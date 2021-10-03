Russia Ready to Engage Bulgaria After Snap Elections - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Russia will engage the next Bulgarian government whatever its makeup, the Russian ambassador to the southern European country told Sputnik ahead of snap elections.

"We will of course work with any government," Eleonora Mitrofanova said in an interview.

Mitrofanova said the diplomatic mission would look for compromise and try to forge a pragmatic relationship with Bulgaria.

Bulgarians will go to legislative and presidential polls on November 14 after no party was able to form a government. This will be the third parliamentary elections this year after two inconclusive votes in April and July.