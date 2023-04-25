UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Engage In Dialogue With US On Strategic Stability - Foreign Ministry

Russia is ready to engage in a dialogue with the United States on the issue of strategic stability but it should be based on parity and take Moscow's interests into account, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

"There is no desire to negotiate with the US, there is no desire (from them) to resume dialogue on strategic stability, on regional issues. When they will be ready, if and when they have an interest in this, we will think, in accordance with what our interest will be at that moment," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The diplomat added that the US "remembered about" the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) when Russia suspended its participation.

"Gentlemen, it's too late, you should have thought earlier. We are no more interested in this dialogue than they are ... We can enter (into a dialogue), but strictly on a parity basis, strictly if it is guaranteed that 100% of our interests are taken into account," Ryabkov said.

