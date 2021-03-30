Russia Ready to Engage With US On Common Interest Issues, Including JCPOA - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russia stands ready to engage with the United States on questions of common interest, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are absolutely ready to engage with the United States on the issues that are of common interest," Polyanskiy said during a press conference. "The finding of a good solution on the question of the Iranian nuclear dossier, reviving the JCPOA [are] in the common interest of the United States and Russia, that's why I think that we cooperate there without any problems."

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

The agreement required that Iran scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the Trump administration withdrew the United States from the JCPOA and began implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

The current Biden administration has vowed to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and use it as the basis for further negotiations on the outstanding issues concerning Iran's ballistic missile program and its support for militant proxies across the middle East. Nevertheless, the effort is impeded by neither of the sides willing to make the first conciliatory move.