Russia Ready To Ensure Consistent Electricity Deliveries To China, Mongolia - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:42 PM

Russia is ready to ensure consistent electricity deliveries to Chinese and Mongolian regions that experience energy shortage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during his meeting with Chinese

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russia is ready to ensure consistent electricity deliveries to Chinese and Mongolian regions that experience energy shortage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

"Russia is ready to cooperate with China and Mongolia on energy more closely. We are interested in getting from Chinese and Mongolian partners specific offers on possible joint projects ... For our part, we suggest ensuring consistent deliveries of Russian electric energy to those regions of our neighbor states that face energy shortage," Putin said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

