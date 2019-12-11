Russia Ready to Exchange Pledges With US on Non-Interference in Domestic Affairs - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday that Moscow is prepared to exchange assurances with the United States on non-interference in each other's domestic affairs.

"Incidentally, we have offered multiple times and reminded about that today to put on paper a mutual obligation on non-interference in domestic affairs of each other," Lavrov said. "And we have prepared to do something similar at this point in time, at this very crucial stage."