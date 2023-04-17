Russia Ready to Expand Cooperation With India in Peaceful Atom Field - Minister

Russia is ready to seriously expand cooperation with India in all promising areas of the peaceful atom field, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russia is ready to seriously expand cooperation with India in all promising areas of the peaceful atom field, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"For our part, we are ready for a serious expansion of cooperation with the Indian side in all promising areas in the field of the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes," Manturov told reporters.

The sides are working on the joint project - the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP), where first two power units have already generated 77 billion kWh of electricity, while construction of other units is ongoing.

"We are waiting for the decision of the government of India to provide us with a second site for the serial construction of Russia-designed NPPs, in addition to the Kudankulam NPP," Manturov added.