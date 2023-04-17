UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Expand Cooperation With India In Peaceful Atom Field - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Russia Ready to Expand Cooperation With India in Peaceful Atom Field - Minister

Russia is ready to seriously expand cooperation with India in all promising areas of the peaceful atom field, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russia is ready to seriously expand cooperation with India in all promising areas of the peaceful atom field, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"For our part, we are ready for a serious expansion of cooperation with the Indian side in all promising areas in the field of the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes," Manturov told reporters.

The sides are working on the joint project - the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP), where first two power units have already generated 77 billion kWh of electricity, while construction of other units is ongoing.

"We are waiting for the decision of the government of India to provide us with a second site for the serial construction of Russia-designed NPPs, in addition to the Kudankulam NPP," Manturov added.

Related Topics

India Electricity Russia Nuclear SITE All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Sudan's May Hold Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia If Ce ..

Sudan's May Hold Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia If Ceasefire Reached - Reports

4 minutes ago
 KP Governor lauds religious, political services of ..

KP Governor lauds religious, political services of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits commercial market to review an ..

Commissioner visits commercial market to review anti-encroachment operation

5 minutes ago
 Police organise refresher course for officers

Police organise refresher course for officers

5 minutes ago
 IRRI promoting regional cooperation to increase ri ..

IRRI promoting regional cooperation to increase rice production: Dr Jongsoo

11 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews measures to ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews measures to stop smuggling of sugar, wheat ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.