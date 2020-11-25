UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Expand Cooperation With Iraq - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia Ready to Expand Cooperation With Iraq - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russia continues to play an important role in helping Iraq ensure its military capability and is determined to advance bilateral cooperation in other spheres as well, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Based on the fact that we have existing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, we are ready to deepen and expand it further into new areas," Lavrov said during a press conference after meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein.

The top Russian diplomat told reporters that Moscow had traditionally played a significant role in equipping the Iraqi army and security forces to maintain its military capability and fight terrorism.

"We are ready to provide Iraq with any Russian-made military products," Lavrov added.

Hussein arrived in Moscow earlier in the day for a two-day visit. Apart from talks with Lavrov, his agenda includes meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and senior Russian lawmakers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Moscow Russia Iraq Visit From Top

Recent Stories

No gas shortage will be there in Pakistan, says Na ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

26 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

31 minutes ago

Saqib Club Wins Inter Club Volleyball Championship ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.