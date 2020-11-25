Russia Ready to Expand Cooperation With Iraq - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russia continues to play an important role in helping Iraq ensure its military capability and is determined to advance bilateral cooperation in other spheres as well, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Based on the fact that we have existing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, we are ready to deepen and expand it further into new areas," Lavrov said during a press conference after meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein.

The top Russian diplomat told reporters that Moscow had traditionally played a significant role in equipping the Iraqi army and security forces to maintain its military capability and fight terrorism.

"We are ready to provide Iraq with any Russian-made military products," Lavrov added.

Hussein arrived in Moscow earlier in the day for a two-day visit. Apart from talks with Lavrov, his agenda includes meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and senior Russian lawmakers.