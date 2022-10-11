Russia Ready to Expand Food Exports in 2023, But Restrictions Need to Be Lifted - Siluanov

The "food deal" led to a decrease in prices on global markets, further work is needed in this direction, yielding results, and Russia is ready to expand food exports in 2023, for this it is necessary to return to the principle of free trade, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The "food deal" led to a decrease in prices on global markets, further work is needed in this direction, yielding results, and Russia is ready to expand food exports in 2023, for this it is necessary to return to the principle of free trade, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to expand exports in 2023, for this we need to take one step to return to the principle of free trade, remove the relevant restrictions and prohibitions," Siluanov said at the G20 ministerial meeting.

"Russia is a responsible international supplier of food products," he stressed.

In addition, the minister noted that the "grain deal" in July led to a decrease in prices on world markets.

"Therefore, we believe that it is necessary to continue to negotiate, this gives results," Siluanov explained.

According to Siluanov,now one can hear assurances about the absence of sanctions measures for Russian agricultural products and domestic fertilizers, but "this is not true."

"The closure of foreign ports, bans on entry into Russian ports, threats of arrests of ships and refusal to insure them, disconnection of Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT system, restrictions on international work and international transport companies these are just some of the restrictions that remain today. All this hinders exports of food and fertilizers to world markets. Hence the price volatility," he explained.