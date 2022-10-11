UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Expand Food Exports In 2023, But Restrictions Need To Be Lifted - Siluanov

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Russia Ready to Expand Food Exports in 2023, But Restrictions Need to Be Lifted - Siluanov

The "food deal" led to a decrease in prices on global markets, further work is needed in this direction, yielding results, and Russia is ready to expand food exports in 2023, for this it is necessary to return to the principle of free trade, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The "food deal" led to a decrease in prices on global markets, further work is needed in this direction, yielding results, and Russia is ready to expand food exports in 2023, for this it is necessary to return to the principle of free trade, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to expand exports in 2023, for this we need to take one step to return to the principle of free trade, remove the relevant restrictions and prohibitions," Siluanov said at the G20 ministerial meeting.

"Russia is a responsible international supplier of food products," he stressed.

In addition, the minister noted that the "grain deal" in July led to a decrease in prices on world markets.

"Therefore, we believe that it is necessary to continue to negotiate, this gives results," Siluanov explained.

According to Siluanov,now one can hear assurances about the absence of sanctions measures for Russian agricultural products and domestic fertilizers, but "this is not true."

"The closure of foreign ports, bans on entry into Russian ports, threats of arrests of ships and refusal to insure them, disconnection of Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT system, restrictions on international work and international transport companies these are just some of the restrictions that remain today. All this hinders exports of food and fertilizers to world markets. Hence the price volatility," he explained.

Related Topics

World Exports Russia Price July Market All From

Recent Stories

PML-Q Chief Shujaat calls on PM Shehbaz

PML-Q Chief Shujaat calls on PM Shehbaz

1 second ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

2 hours ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.