UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Export Potash Fertilizers To Developing Countries Free Of Charge - Putin

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Russia Ready to Export Potash Fertilizers to Developing Countries Free of Charge - Putin

Russia is ready to donate potash fertilizers to developing countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russia is ready to donate potash fertilizers to developing countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our producers, we are primarily talking about potash fertilizers, are actually willing to donate it to developing countries that are in dire need of these fertilizers.

I ask the Russian foreign ministry to work on this issue as well," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

The president added that a large amount of Russian fertilizers has accumulated in some ports of European countries due to sanctions.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

17 essential items' prices notified

17 essential items' prices notified

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal assures business community of all-out ..

Ahsan Iqbal assures business community of all-out govt support

2 minutes ago
 Germany to provide another 1 million of relief sup ..

Germany to provide another 1 million of relief supplies for flood victims in Pak ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses appeals of 38 FC personnel ..

Supreme Court dismisses appeals of 38 FC personnel against termination

2 minutes ago
 District recruitment committee meeting on Sept 22

District recruitment committee meeting on Sept 22

12 minutes ago
 UK rail, postal staff halt strikes after queen's d ..

UK rail, postal staff halt strikes after queen's death

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.