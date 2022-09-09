Russia Ready to Export Potash Fertilizers to Developing Countries Free of Charge - Putin

Russia is ready to donate potash fertilizers to developing countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russia is ready to donate potash fertilizers to developing countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our producers, we are primarily talking about potash fertilizers, are actually willing to donate it to developing countries that are in dire need of these fertilizers.

I ask the Russian foreign ministry to work on this issue as well," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

The president added that a large amount of Russian fertilizers has accumulated in some ports of European countries due to sanctions.