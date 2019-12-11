Russia Ready to Extend New START Treaty - Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a press conference on Tuesday said that in his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo he reconfirmed Russia's position that it is prepared to extend the New START Treaty.

"Russia has reconfirmed it's offer, [we] are ready now to make decision to extend this treaty," Lavrov said.