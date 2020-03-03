Russia Ready to Facilitate Direct Israel-Palestine Talks Via Middle East Quartet- Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Russia is ready to facilitate direct Israel-Palestinian talks through the Quartet on the middle East and would be open to any other interested states, especially from the region, helping in this task, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told an event of the Valdai Discussion Club via video link.

"International mediation is, of course, essential in this matter. Russia is ready for this [mediation] in the Quartet format, and we do not mind other interested states, particularly regional ones, joining this process in order to facilitate a direct Israeli-Palestinian dialogue to resolve all these issues," Viktorov said.

US President Donald Trump has recently unveiled a plan for the settlement, which was supported by Israel but rejected by Palestine.

"There is a broad consensus in Israeli politics and society that Trump's plan should be a basis for future negotiations with the Palestinians," charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia Yacov Livne said.