Russia Ready to Facilitate Negotiations Between Armenia, Azerbaijan - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is ready to facilitate talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that Baku and Yerevan have not spoken out against such an intention

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Russia is ready to facilitate talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that Baku and Yerevan have not spoken out against such an intention.

"We confirmed our readiness to provide opportunities for the continuation of such meetings.... The Azerbaijani side is ready for this, the Armenian side has said that it also has no objections, but for now it has not given its final consent," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Lavrov added that Russia would not insist on being an intermediary, but both sides were aware it was ready to take on the role.

The South Caucasus is considered one of the most conflict-ridden regions of the globe, primarily due to the long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region (also known as the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh). In September 2022, a new wave of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku broke out in an area unrelated to Nagorno-Karabakh, marking the most serious escalation since 2020.

In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty.