Russia Ready to Freeze Nuclear Warheads Alongside US to Extend New START- Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia is ready to freeze nuclear warheads alongside the United States to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) by one year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"Russia is suggesting that the New START be extended by one year and is ready to undertake the political commitment, alongside the United States, for both sides to 'freeze' the existing number of nuclear warheads during that period.

This may be implemented if and only if it is understood that the 'freeze' on the warheads will not be followed by any additional demands on part of the United States," the ministry said.