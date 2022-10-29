Russia Ready to Fully Replace Ukrainian Grain, Supply Food at Reasonable Prices - Minister

Russia is ready to fully replace the Ukrainian grain exports and organize grain deliveries to all concerned countries at reasonable prices amid the suspension of the "grain deal," Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia is ready to fully replace the Ukrainian grain exports and organize grain deliveries to all concerned countries at reasonable prices amid the suspension of the "grain deal," Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Russia indefinitely suspended its participation in the "grain deal" over inability to guarantee safety of grain vessels in the Black Sea after Kiev's drone attack on Sevastopol, the foreign ministry said.

"This year's harvest enables Russia to completely replace Ukrainian grain and deliver it at reasonable prices to all concerned countries," Patrushev said.

The minister also said that Russia harvested 150 million tonnes of grain, and the country's export potential was estimated at over 50 million tonnes.