UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Fully Replace Ukrainian Grain, Supply Food At Reasonable Prices - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Russia Ready to Fully Replace Ukrainian Grain, Supply Food at Reasonable Prices - Minister

Russia is ready to fully replace the Ukrainian grain exports and organize grain deliveries to all concerned countries at reasonable prices amid the suspension of the "grain deal," Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia is ready to fully replace the Ukrainian grain exports and organize grain deliveries to all concerned countries at reasonable prices amid the suspension of the "grain deal," Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Russia indefinitely suspended its participation in the "grain deal" over inability to guarantee safety of grain vessels in the Black Sea after Kiev's drone attack on Sevastopol, the foreign ministry said.

"This year's harvest enables Russia to completely replace Ukrainian grain and deliver it at reasonable prices to all concerned countries," Patrushev said.

The minister also said that Russia harvested 150 million tonnes of grain, and the country's export potential was estimated at over 50 million tonnes.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Exports Russia Agriculture Kiev All Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan-US relations on path of holistic growth: ..

Pakistan-US relations on path of holistic growth: Masood Khan

35 seconds ago
 Russia Ready to Supply Up to 500,000 Tonnes of Gra ..

Russia Ready to Supply Up to 500,000 Tonnes of Grain to Poorest States for Free ..

38 seconds ago
 Five top batting knocks at the 2022 T20 World Cup

Five top batting knocks at the 2022 T20 World Cup

39 seconds ago
 Police submits report regarding court firing incid ..

Police submits report regarding court firing incident

43 seconds ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

4 minutes ago
 Tagenarine Chanderpaul called up for Windies Tests ..

Tagenarine Chanderpaul called up for Windies Tests in Australia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.