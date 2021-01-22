UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Further Strengthen Defense Cooperation With Myanmar - Shoigu

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Russia Ready to Further Strengthen Defense Cooperation With Myanmar - Shoigu

NAY PYI TAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Moscow is ready to further intensify defense cooperation with Myanmar, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a meeting with Myanmar Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing on Friday.

The minister stressed that the Myanmar visit is his first one in 2021.

"We view today's talks as an opportunity to further develop cooperation, first and foremost in the military and defense industry areas. Despite the restrictions brought on us at this difficult time, we are hoping for a further intensification of the relations between our defense authorities," Shoigu said.

The official emphasized that Russia intended to continue working to strengthen the entire range of the bilateral connections based on the mutual understanding, respect and trust between the two countries.

"I am sure that today's meeting will facilitate development of all areas of our military partnership.

We are always open to substantive conversation," Shoigu concluded.

Min Aung Hlaing, on his part, thanked the Russian defense minister for visiting Myanmar, saying that the country very much appreciates it.

"Despite long distances, our countries are very close ... As a loyal friend, Russia has always supported Myanmar in its moments of difficulty, especially in the last four years," the commander said.

Russia and Myanmar have enjoyed a mutually beneficial military partnership since establishing the necessary legal framework in 2001.

In the past five years, the cooperation has been especially intensive, with Myanmar forces regularly participating in the International Army Games in Russia as well as other combat training events such as the Kavkaz-2020 exercise.

