Open Menu

Russia Ready To Give Away For Free Fertilizer Held In Baltic Ports - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Russia Ready to Give Away for Free Fertilizer Held in Baltic Ports - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready to give away for free to those in need the fertilizers that are being held in ports of Baltic countries, but they are not being released.

Putin held a meeting with the leaders of African countries in St. Petersburg on Friday. The president said that Russia was going to supply grain to African countries on a commercial basis as well as free of charge.

"We discussed this with our African friends yesterday. And I drew attention to the ten thousand tonnes of our fertilizers that are stored in the Baltic ports. It's very strange, right? Our fertilizers are there. Our companies said: 'We will give it away for free.' OK then. Let's say someone doesn't want us to earn money on this, and let the money go to war, as they say.

But we are giving it away for free," Putin told reporters on Saturday, at the conclusion of the Russia-Africa summit.

The president emphasized that Russia will not earn anything on these fertilizers, "and we will not let anything go to war if the needy African countries receive this fertilizer free of charge," but "they are not letting go (of the Russian fertilizer.)"

On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled.

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Money July

Recent Stories

UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

2 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

7 hours ago
MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

7 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

7 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

7 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

8 hours ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World