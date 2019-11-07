UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Give France Remains Of Napoleon's General - Kremlin Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:37 PM

Russia Ready to Give France Remains of Napoleon's General - Kremlin Spokesman

Russia will be ready to hand over to France the remains of Napoleon's general discovered near Smolensk, if the French side voices its desire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russia will be ready to hand over to France the remains of Napoleon's general discovered near Smolensk, if the French side voices its desire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

The remains, whose belonging was questioned by experts, were discovered this summer during excavations at the Royal Bastion in the Lopatinsky Garden in Smolensk. DNA examination confirmed that they really belong to one of Napoleon's closest associates - General Charles-Etienne Gudin.

"Indeed, this story is well known. Indeed, our and French archeologists did a great job, studied the documents, and carried out joint excavations. Actually, all DNA tests, as I understand it, confirmed that it was indeed General Gudin. President [Vladimir] Putin already knows about this story. And, of course, if the French side indicates its intentions in this regard, its interest in this matter, then, of course, we will be ready to provide all possible assistance," Peskov said.

