Russia Ready To Give Safe Passage To Ships With Ukrainian Grain If Kiev Demines - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Russia Ready to Give Safe Passage to Ships With Ukrainian Grain if Kiev Demines - Nebenzia

Russia is ready to allow safe passage for ships with Ukrainian grain, but Kiev must clear the sea from mines, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Russia is ready to allow safe passage for ships with Ukrainian grain, but Kiev must clear the sea from mines, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Thursday.

"We are ready to provide the safe passage. But they have to demine," Nebenzia said.

