UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Guarantee Non-Interference In US Internal Affairs, Ambassador Says

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:30 AM

Russia Ready to Guarantee Non-Interference in US Internal Affairs, Ambassador Says

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russia is ready to give Washington guarantees of non-interference in US internal affairs, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at the bilateral Fort Ross Dialogue forum taking place in California.

"We have been offering for a long time to exchange letters with guarantees of non-interference in each other's affairs ... We are ready to give such assurances, but have not received a positive reaction," Antonov said on Sunday.

The Russian ambassador expressed hope that the September meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the UN General Assembly would give a boost to bilateral dialogue.

"The talks between the two ministers were frank and open.

We hope that the meeting will give impetus to our dialogue," Antonov said, adding that Russia and the United States hold regular consultations on strategic stability, the fight against terrorism and bilateral issues.

On Saturday, speaking ahead of the Fort Ross forum, Antonov said that he was convinced that there were a lot more people in the United States who hoped for the stabilization and development of Russian-American relations.

The Russian ambassador emphasized that the Fort Ross Dialogue forum plays an important role in the efforts to improve Russian-American ties.

The annual bilateral Fort Ross Dialogue forum is a platform for communication between US and Russian parliament members, as well as cultural figures, entrepreneurs and various experts. It has been organized since 2012.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Exchange Russia Washington Parliament United States September Sunday Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

4 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

4 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates World Road Congress in ..

5 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi launches &quot;Smart Parliament Ap ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.