Russia Ready to Guarantee Non-Interference in US Internal Affairs, Ambassador Says

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russia is ready to give Washington guarantees of non-interference in US internal affairs, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at the bilateral Fort Ross Dialogue forum taking place in California.

"We have been offering for a long time to exchange letters with guarantees of non-interference in each other's affairs ... We are ready to give such assurances, but have not received a positive reaction," Antonov said on Sunday.

The Russian ambassador expressed hope that the September meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the UN General Assembly would give a boost to bilateral dialogue.

"The talks between the two ministers were frank and open.

We hope that the meeting will give impetus to our dialogue," Antonov said, adding that Russia and the United States hold regular consultations on strategic stability, the fight against terrorism and bilateral issues.

On Saturday, speaking ahead of the Fort Ross forum, Antonov said that he was convinced that there were a lot more people in the United States who hoped for the stabilization and development of Russian-American relations.

The Russian ambassador emphasized that the Fort Ross Dialogue forum plays an important role in the efforts to improve Russian-American ties.

The annual bilateral Fort Ross Dialogue forum is a platform for communication between US and Russian parliament members, as well as cultural figures, entrepreneurs and various experts. It has been organized since 2012.