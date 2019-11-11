UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Help Armenia, Turkey Normalize Relations - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 07:24 PM

Russia Ready to Help Armenia, Turkey Normalize Relations - Lavrov

Russia is ready to use its capabilities to promote normalization of the Turkey-Armenia relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russia is ready to use its capabilities to promote normalization of the Turkey-Armenia relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We want to maintain normal relations with all sides and by all means we are striving for a situation when the existing problems in the relations between Armenia and Turkey are overcome. We are ready to use our capabilities to promote the normalization of the Turkey-Armenia relations," Lavrov said at a press conference.

According to Lavrov, Russia does not believe that someone will start a war between these two countries.

Armenia and Turkey have strained relations due to their differing assessments of WWI history. Armenia has maintained that around 1.5 million of its people were killed or starved to death by the Ottoman Empire during the war, and insisted on the international recognition of these events as genocide. Turkey has repeatedly denied accusations.

As of 2019, dozens of states states, including Russia, Canada, France, Germany, the United States, have recognized the massacre as genocide.

