Russia Ready to Help Egypt Refloat Container Ship in Suez Canal - Ambassador to Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Russia is ready to give Egypt any possible help in unblocking Suez Canal, which has been obstructed by container ship Ever Given, Russian Ambassador in Cairo Georgy Borisenko told Sputnik.

The ship has been stranded across the channel since Tuesday. Several attempts to refloat it have not been successful. Meanwhile, a long line of ships waiting to pass through the channel has formed in the vicinity, as evidenced by a Sputnik correspondent earlier in the day.

According to the diplomat, Russia is extremely sympathetic to the efforts that are being made to unblock the channel, which is "a waterway of the global importance.

"

"We hope that the issue will be resolved very soon, the channel will resume its work soon, and, of course, we are ready to help our friends in Egypt in any way we can," the ambassador said.

The diplomat noted that there had not been any official requests of help yet.

The head of the channel authority said Sunday that Egypt might ask other countries for help if some of the cargo needed to be unloaded off the ship.