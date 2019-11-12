Russia Ready to Help Egypt Strengthen National Defense - Shoigu

Russia is ready to help the Egyptian military boost its defense capabilities so that it may continue its efforts to stem the threat of terrorism and ensure national development, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday at a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russia is ready to help the Egyptian military boost its defense capabilities so that it may continue its efforts to stem the threat of terrorism and ensure national development, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday at a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu arrived in Cairo for talks with the Egyptian leadership. Later on Tuesday, he will take part in the sixth session of the Russian-Egyptian commission on defense cooperation.

"I am happy to convey to you Russian President Vladimir Putin's best wishes. He remembers, with appreciation, your participation in the Russia-Africa summit as co-chair.

It was challenging, difficult but productive work. The results of the summit confirmed that Egypt today occupies one of the leading positions on the African continent and remains Russia's strategic ally in this region," Shoigu said.

According to the minister, the Egyptian Armed Forces remain the guarantor of independent and stable development in the country and curb the spread of the terrorist threat in North Africa.

"The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to help strengthen Egypt's national armed forces and defense capability," Shoigu added.

Sisi, for his part, expressed hope that the upcoming plenary meeting of the joint Russian-Egyptian commission would be productive.