Russia Ready To Help Evacuate Foreigners Held Hostage By Ukrainian Nationalists

Published April 03, 2022 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) A decision has been made in accordance with the request of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Russian President Vladimir Putin to help evacuate foreigners held hostage by Ukrainian nationalist battalions in Mariupol, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said.

"In accordance with the request of the President of the Republic of Turkey to the President of the Russian Federation V. V. Putin, a decision was made to provide full assistance in the evacuation of citizens of foreign countries held hostage by the remaining militants of nationalist battalions in certain areas of Mariupol," Mizintsev said.

He specified that the Russian troops are opening a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Berdyansk starting 00:00 Moscow time on Sunday (21:00 GMT on Saturday).

Foreigners can be evacuated from Berdyansk along any of the available humanitarian paths and Russia is ready to ensure the entry and exit of ships for evacuation to the port of Berdyansk, Mizintsev said.

"The humanitarian operation is possible only with the full assistance of Kiev authorities for the passage of the humanitarian convoy from Mariupol, strict observance of the 'ceasefire regime' during the evacuation, as well as the exclusion of the threat of shelling ships when they are leaving the port and along the entire passage route," Mizintsev emphasized.

