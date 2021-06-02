Russia Ready to Help Factions in Mali Conflict Establish Dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow is ready to help the factions in the conflict in Mali to establish constructive dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Moscow is ready to help the factions in the conflict in Mali to establish constructive dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In late May, Mali saw its second coup since August of 2020. It was led by the country's vice-president, Col. Assimi Goita, who was named transitional president after ousting President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, whom he accused of violating the transitional charter.

Bogdanov stressed that Moscow firmly believes that all sides in Mali should resolve the issue through dialogue.

"Our embassy in Bamako maintains constant contacts with the representatives of various forces, be it civil, military, opposition, non-opposition. We have opened communication channels through which we can clarify the situation and help establish constructive dialogue between the parties," he said.

The diplomat further noted that this would be the optimal development that Moscow looks forward to.

"We would like that. If requested, we are ready to help. We do not want to impose, but if constructive help from the Russian Federation, who has been a friend of the Malian people for decades, is needed � then we are ready," Bogdanov added.

In August 2020, a group of Malian soldiers started a mutiny at the Kati military base near the capital city of Bamako. Insurgents kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials, including former President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, who later dissolved the government and parliament.

On September 12, the military approved the basic law and strategy for transition after consultations with political and civil figures. The parties agreed that the transition period would last eighteen months. Bah N'Daw, a former defense minister, was appointed as president for that period.

The removal of the transitional authorities by the military was met with harsh criticism from the international community and Mali's regional partners. The African Union (AU) has suspended the membership of Mali in the organization and warned about possible sanctions over what it said was an armed coup.

The country's membership in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has also been suspended until a new prime minister is appointed.