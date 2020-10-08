Russia Ready to Help Germany in 'Khangoshvil Case' Even Despite Politicization - Zakharova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Moscow is ready to assist Berlin in the case of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, even despite the politicization of the process by the German side, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"It appears that a certain political decision has been made in Berlin regarding the verdict that will be passed by a German court to Russian citizen Sokolov, who is charged with the 2019 murder of [Chechen terrorist] Shamil Basayev's associate, one of the leaders of terrorists in the North Caucasus, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili. He lived in Germany under a false identity, by the way, with the awareness of the German intelligence. Of course, it is naive to count on the independence and objectivity of German justice in this case," Zakharova said at a briefing.

At the same time, Khangoshvili was granted a status of refugee, she recalled.

"All roles in this staged process are pre-assigned. There is no doubt that as a result of the court hearings that have begun, the blame for the deadly attack on Khangoshvili, a man who has made many blood enemies during his criminal career, including in the criminal world of different countries, will be attributed, as already stated in the press, to the Russian public agencies," Zakharova added.

"Since August 2019, relevant Russian departments have been in close contact with their German colleagues, they respond to requests from them for international legal assistance and are ready, despite the aggressive politicization of the case by official Berlin, to continue to provide the German police with necessary assistance," she concluded.