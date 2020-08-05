Russia Ready to Help Lebanon in Investigation of Beirut Blast If Requested - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Russia is ready to assist Lebanon in investigating the explosion in Beirut if the authorities make such a request, lawmaker Oleg Morozov told Sputnik.

"I think if we are asked to provide appropriate assistance in the investigation, then, of course, we will help," Morozov said.

Assistance to those affected, he said, "is already being provided.

"

A powerful explosion occurred in the port area of Beirut on Tuesday evening. The city governor said half of the city's buildings were damaged, and hospitals were overcrowded due to a large number of those injured. According to the Health Ministry, more than 3,000 people were injured, over 70 died. The head of the country's general security service, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, said that in line with preliminary data, explosives that had been stored in the port for a long time detonated.