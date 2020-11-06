UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Help Neighboring CIS Countries With Coronavirus Vaccine - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:59 PM

Russia Ready to Help Neighboring CIS Countries With Coronavirus Vaccine - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Russia is ready to help other memers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) with coronavirus vaccine and has already sent Covid-19 tests to all the countries of the bloc, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia is ready to help other memers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) with coronavirus vaccine and has already sent Covid-19 tests to all the countries of the bloc, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Friday.

"I would like to reiterate that Russia is ready to help CIS partners, share its achievements," Mishustin said at an online meeting of CIS prime ministers.

"We are working to make it possible for our people to get vaccinated [against the coronavirus] and will of course work on supplies to our allies, to other countries," Mishustin said.

