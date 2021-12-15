UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Help Normalize Turkey-Armenia Relations - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is ready to help normalize relations between Ankara and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Turkey and Armenia would appoint special envoys to normalize relations. He added that charter flights with Yerevan would also be opened.

"We proceed from the fact that the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations would contribute to the improvement of the general situation in the region, would help to form a healthy atmosphere of trust and good-neighborliness," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Moscow welcomes the bilateral dialogue demonstrated by Ankara and Yerevan to discuss the problems of normalization, and the appointment of special representatives by the parties for these purposes is logical and reasonable, she said.

"Russia is ready to assist this process in every possible way," Zakharova added.

