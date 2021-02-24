UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Help Organize Syrian Elections If Necessary - UN Deputy Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:29 PM

Russia Ready to Help Organize Syrian Elections if Necessary - UN Deputy Envoy

Russia is ready to help organize the 2021 Syrian presidential election if such assistance is required, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russia is ready to help organize the 2021 Syrian presidential election if such assistance is required, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Wednesday.

"We would be looking forward to these elections, and we are sure that they will be conducted with due respect of the Syrian legislation. If necessary, I think we should all help in organizing these elections. This is our position," Polyanskiy said.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Syria Russia All

Recent Stories

At least 41 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean: ..

1 minute ago

Police held seven kite sellers, flyers; recover 43 ..

1 minute ago

KP cabinet approves two years relaxation in upper ..

1 minute ago

Motorway gang-rape case: Court to indict accused o ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready for Serious Discussion With US on Str ..

13 minutes ago

Free eye cure & surgery camp held in Khairpur

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.