Russia Ready to Help Organize Syrian Elections if Necessary - UN Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russia is ready to help organize the 2021 Syrian presidential election if such assistance is required, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Wednesday.

"We would be looking forward to these elections, and we are sure that they will be conducted with due respect of the Syrian legislation. If necessary, I think we should all help in organizing these elections. This is our position," Polyanskiy said.