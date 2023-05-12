UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Help Palestine Consolidate Political Forces - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Russia Ready to Help Palestine Consolidate Political Forces - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Hussein Sheikh, reaffirming Russia's willingness to facilitate the consolidation of Palestinian forces, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"There has been a confidential exchange of opinions related to the settlement in the middle East, including the prospects of the Palestine-Israel negotiation process and the agenda of Palestinian national integration. Lavrov confirmed the willingness of the Russian side to facilitate the consolidation of leading Palestinian political forces and movements on the platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization," the ministry said in a statement.

Later in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, held an in-depth consultations with Sheikh.

The meeting came amid a renewed round of tensions between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip. On Tuesday night, Israel launched airstrikes against militants in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. In response to the shelling of the Gaza Strip, militants of the Islamic Jihad group fired 469 rockets at Israel on Wednesday, while the Israeli airstrikes hit 133 targets in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

As many as 139 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the Israeli operations in the Palestinian territories since the beginning of 2023, with 25 killed in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday. Among the victims of the strikes was a Russian citizen.

Related Topics

Africa Militants Exchange Israel Palestine Jihad Russia Gaza Middle East

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s Coronation reception hosted b ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE President, French President hold talks to furt ..

UAE President, French President hold talks to further strengthen strategic partn ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to ..

UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to decarbonization: Minister

5 minutes ago
 Emaar Development records 26% growth in sales

Emaar Development records 26% growth in sales

20 minutes ago
 Emaar records 43% growth in net Q1-23 profit

Emaar records 43% growth in net Q1-23 profit

20 minutes ago
 UAE, Tunisia sign MoU to revamp &#039;Home of Ibn ..

UAE, Tunisia sign MoU to revamp &#039;Home of Ibn Khaldun&#039;

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.