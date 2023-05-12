Russia Ready to Help Palestine Consolidate Political Forces - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Hussein Sheikh, reaffirming Russia's willingness to facilitate the consolidation of Palestinian forces, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"There has been a confidential exchange of opinions related to the settlement in the middle East, including the prospects of the Palestine-Israel negotiation process and the agenda of Palestinian national integration. Lavrov confirmed the willingness of the Russian side to facilitate the consolidation of leading Palestinian political forces and movements on the platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization," the ministry said in a statement.

Later in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, held an in-depth consultations with Sheikh.

The meeting came amid a renewed round of tensions between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip. On Tuesday night, Israel launched airstrikes against militants in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. In response to the shelling of the Gaza Strip, militants of the Islamic Jihad group fired 469 rockets at Israel on Wednesday, while the Israeli airstrikes hit 133 targets in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

As many as 139 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the Israeli operations in the Palestinian territories since the beginning of 2023, with 25 killed in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday. Among the victims of the strikes was a Russian citizen.