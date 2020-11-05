Russia Ready to Help Partners in Anti-Terrorism Fight After Attacks in Europe - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) After a series of terrorist attacks in Europe, Moscow is ready to assist its European partners in the fight against terrorism via specialized agencies, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are ready to consider the possibility of providing necessary assistance through relevant departments," Zakharova said at a briefing.

In this regard, she also recalled that Russia had been calling on its partners for many years "to actively consolidate efforts to combat this common evil."