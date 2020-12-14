Russia Ready to Help Promote Dialogue in Persian Gulf Amid Crisis Around JCPOA - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The relevance of Russia's proposal on collective security in the Persian Gulf is growing amid the crisis around the Iran nuclear deal, and Moscow is ready to help create conditions for dialogue in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We believe that in the current situation, including taking into account the crisis around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] on the Iranian nuclear program and taking into account the attempts to replace this plan with something else contrary to the UN Security Council resolution, the urgency of efforts in this direction is becoming more and more significant," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with his UAE's counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to Lavrov, Russia understands difficulties and problems that exist between some Arab countries of the region and Iran and Moscow is ready to help create the conditions for the dialogue.

Lavrov recalled that Russia has long been raising the issue of the need to normalize the situation in the Persian Gulf and has recently updated its comprehensive concept for achieving security in the region.