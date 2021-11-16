Russia Ready to Help Resolve Migration Crisis on EU-Belarusian Border - Lavrov

Russia is ready to assist with resolving the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russia is ready to assist with resolving the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As you know, we are doing everything to help resolve this crisis. Representatives of a number of EU countries, including Germany and France, have contacted President Putin.

Yesterday we had a phone conversation with (French) President Macron. We have been asked to provide assistance and we are ready to do it," Lavrov told a briefing.

However, a direct dialogue between the European Union and the Belarusian leadership is needed to fully resolve the crisis, the minister added. As such, Lavrov highly praised the recent phone conversation between the acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.