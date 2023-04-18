GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia is ready to help restore the unified power grid of Central Asia and wants to develop transport corridors with the region, Russia's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said.

Gatilov said cooperation in energy security is deepening, and added that he is talking about partnership in the creation of generating capacities, construction of nuclear power plants and introduction of digital technologies.

Restoration of Central Asia's unified power grid will certainly increase the energy security of all regional countries, he said at a ministerial as part of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

According to Gatilov, the economic relations of the Central Asian states with Russia play an important role in ensuring the sustainable development of these countries.