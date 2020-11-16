UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Help Restore Heritage Sites In Syria - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Russia Ready to Help Restore Heritage Sites in Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russia is ready to help restore heritage sites in Syria and believes that the entire global community should get involved in this task, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"The international community with UNESCO at the helm should act to help restore the world heritage sites in Syria, which suffered in the hands of terrorists," Lavrov said, adding that Russia was "ready to facilitate this as much as needed."

