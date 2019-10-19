Russia Ready to Help Serbia Retain Territorial Integrity - Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russia is ready to provide Serbia with assistance in retaining its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Saturday in Belgrade

"Serbia has, unfortunately, experienced the consequences of actions that were carried out in contradiction, bypassing international law. I am speaking of the events of 1999...

Russia supported then and supports now the Serbian people and is ready to provide you with all the necessary assistance in maintaining sovereignty and territorial integrity," Medvedev said, addressing the Serbian People's Assembly.

The prime minister in his speech added that Russia wants to see the situation on the Balkans remain stable and secure and that Russia seeks to develop relations with all nations of the region.

Medvedev is in Serbia to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from Nazi Germany.