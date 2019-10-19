UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Help Serbia Retain Territorial Integrity - Medvedev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:33 PM

Russia Ready to Help Serbia Retain Territorial Integrity - Medvedev

Russia is ready to provide Serbia with assistance in retaining its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Saturday in Belgrade

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russia is ready to provide Serbia with assistance in retaining its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Saturday in Belgrade.

"Serbia has, unfortunately, experienced the consequences of actions that were carried out in contradiction, bypassing international law. I am speaking of the events of 1999...

Russia supported then and supports now the Serbian people and is ready to provide you with all the necessary assistance in maintaining sovereignty and territorial integrity," Medvedev said, addressing the Serbian People's Assembly.

The prime minister in his speech added that Russia wants to see the situation on the Balkans remain stable and secure and that Russia seeks to develop relations with all nations of the region.

Medvedev is in Serbia to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from Nazi Germany.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Russia Germany Belgrade Serbia All From

Recent Stories

Huraira’s 162 runs and an all-round performance ..

14 minutes ago

President undertakes five-day official visit to Ja ..

1 minute ago

UK Parliament to Continue Debates on Brexit Deal o ..

1 minute ago

Army Burn Hall College playing great role in build ..

1 minute ago

Senior Russian Diplomat Discusses Situation in Syr ..

18 minutes ago

Seven Out of 13 Missing People Found Alive After D ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.