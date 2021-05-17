Russia Ready to Help Turkey in Fight Against COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia was ready to provide assistance to Turkey in the fight against COVID-19, primarily in the production of the Sputnik V vaccine.

"Russia is ready to provide Turkey with all the necessary assistance," Golikova said, as quoted by her office.

First of all, the matter concerns the establishment of industrial production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey. According to Golikova, the process of mass immunization of the population will lead to the victory over the coronavirus.