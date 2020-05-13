Russia Ready to Help US, Taliban Overcome Differences, Resume Stalled Talks - Lavrov

Russia is ready to assist progress of the United States' negotiations with the Taliban movement, which are now stalled, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, expressing hope that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will also make a contribution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia is ready to assist progress of the United States' negotiations with the Taliban movement, which are now stalled, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, expressing hope that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will also make a contribution.

Russia welcomed the agreements reached between the US and the radical movement, but warned about the importance of involving neighbors in the process more actively, the minister recalled at a press conference, held after SCO foreign ministers' talks.

"We are not happy to see that the agreements reached between the Taliban and the US are now stalled.

We see why this is happening, we are ready to contribute to overcoming this, but for this purpose it is necessary to return to the initial understanding achieved both in the Moscow format; and within the framework of the effort made by Russia, the United States and China; and the understanding on ensuring ... the inclusiveness of the intra-Afghan dialogue," Lavrov said.

He expressed hope that the SCO would "make a constructive contribution to overcoming the current impasse."