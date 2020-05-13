UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Help US, Taliban Overcome Differences, Resume Stalled Talks - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:47 PM

Russia Ready to Help US, Taliban Overcome Differences, Resume Stalled Talks - Lavrov

Russia is ready to assist progress of the United States' negotiations with the Taliban movement, which are now stalled, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, expressing hope that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will also make a contribution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia is ready to assist progress of the United States' negotiations with the Taliban movement, which are now stalled, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, expressing hope that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will also make a contribution.

Russia welcomed the agreements reached between the US and the radical movement, but warned about the importance of involving neighbors in the process more actively, the minister recalled at a press conference, held after SCO foreign ministers' talks.

"We are not happy to see that the agreements reached between the Taliban and the US are now stalled.

We see why this is happening, we are ready to contribute to overcoming this, but for this purpose it is necessary to return to the initial understanding achieved both in the Moscow format; and within the framework of the effort made by Russia, the United States and China; and the understanding on ensuring ... the inclusiveness of the intra-Afghan dialogue," Lavrov said.

He expressed hope that the SCO would "make a constructive contribution to overcoming the current impasse."

Related Topics

Taliban Moscow Russia Shanghai Progress United States Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali recovers from ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman GUOJ KP tests positive for coronavirus

4 minutes ago

Around 45,000 Tiger Force volunteers in action to ..

4 minutes ago

Rs. 96.4916 billion disbursed among 7,918,457 bene ..

54 seconds ago

PIA to bring back stranded Pakistanis back from Sp ..

15 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stresses SCO ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.