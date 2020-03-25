Russia Ready to Help US to Fight Coronavirus If Necessary - Ambassador Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that if necessary, Moscow would be ready to help Washington in the fight against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-2019).

"Our test kits have shown their high quality in China, Iran, have been transferred to Italy.

Ordinary Americans should know - Russia, if necessary, will be ready to help the United States as it has repeatedly offered assistance in putting out fires in California," the Russian Embassy quoted Antonov as saying in its Facebook statement.

The number of registered coronavirus cases in the United States on Tuesday evening reached 53,660, the death toll stood at 703 people.

Antonov said US media outlets were rudely trying to switch public attention from the difficult coronavirus situation in the United States to the situation in other countries.