UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Hold Mideast Quartet Meetings With Key Regional Countries - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

Russia Ready to Hold Mideast Quartet Meetings With Key Regional Countries - Nebenzia

Russia is ready to hold meetings of the Quartet of the Middle East with key regional states to mediate the Israeli-Palestinian peace settlement, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russia is ready to hold meetings of the Quartet of the middle East with key regional states to mediate the Israeli-Palestinian peace settlement, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"We are also ready to engage with key regional countries in order to consolidate collective efforts and to hold Quartet meetings with their participation," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

Nebenzia added that Russia will continue pursuing dialogue with nations in the Middle East and the League of Arab States.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Middle East Arab

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

41 minutes ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

56 minutes ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

1 hour ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

1 hour ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.