Russia Ready to Hold Mideast Quartet Meetings With Key Regional Countries - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russia is ready to hold meetings of the Quartet of the middle East with key regional states to mediate the Israeli-Palestinian peace settlement, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"We are also ready to engage with key regional countries in order to consolidate collective efforts and to hold Quartet meetings with their participation," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

Nebenzia added that Russia will continue pursuing dialogue with nations in the Middle East and the League of Arab States.