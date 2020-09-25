UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Hold Mutual Exchange Year With South Korea Once Pandemic Eases - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Ready to Hold Mutual Exchange Year With South Korea Once Pandemic Eases - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in a message on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of ties and told him Russia would be ready to hold a mutual exchange year with South Korea as soon as the situation with the coronavirus pandemic allows.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin noted that, regrettably, the coronavirus pandemic prevented us from holding the exchange year when planned, to mark the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, and stressed that Moscow was ready to implement the program as soon as the epidemiological situation allows," the Kremlin press service said.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin South Korea North Korea From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

39 minutes ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

57 minutes ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

1 hour ago

PM to virtually address UNGA today

2 hours ago

Editorial: The future of farming may lie in the UA ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 25, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.