Russia Ready to Hold Mutual Exchange Year With South Korea Once Pandemic Eases - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in a message on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of ties and told him Russia would be ready to hold a mutual exchange year with South Korea as soon as the situation with the coronavirus pandemic allows.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin noted that, regrettably, the coronavirus pandemic prevented us from holding the exchange year when planned, to mark the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, and stressed that Moscow was ready to implement the program as soon as the epidemiological situation allows," the Kremlin press service said.