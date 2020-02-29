Russia Ready to Hold New Meetings With Taliban in Moscow on Afghan Settlement - Envoy

Russia is ready to hold new meetings with representatives of the Taliban movement in Moscow if it is necessary, but the issue is not on the agenda so far, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Russia is ready to hold new meetings with representatives of the Taliban movement in Moscow if it is necessary, but the issue is not on the agenda so far, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

Kabulov is currently in Qatar's Doha as an observer at the signing ceremony of the long-awaited peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, which is expected to be signed later in the day.

"If it is necessary, we are ready for such talks. The Taliban are willing to make these contacts, they understand the importance of Russia as an external player in the Afghan settlement, therefore we are ready for this, but at the moment this issue is not on the agenda. We must finish one thing first, and then focus on launching the inter-Afghan negotiations. Moscow is always ready for this, but now we must focus on the main issues," Kabulov said.