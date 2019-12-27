Russia Ready to Host G7 Forum in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi or Yalta - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia is ready to host a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi or Yalta, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As [Russian] President Vladimir Putin has said, if our partners want to come to us, we will be glad. I will add that we can receive them in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi or Yalta, for example," Lavrov said.

When asked about Russia's possible return to the Group of Eight (G8) in 2020, the foreign minister said that the country had not actually left the format.

"Let us stick to proper terms. It was not Russia who left the G8. I will remind you that after the coup in Ukraine in the beginning of 2014, the other seven members of the group refused to take part in events chaired by Russia. Otherwise speaking, it was exactly the G7 who left the format," Lavrov said.

The G7 comprises seven advanced economies: the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada.

The G8 format was in place from 1998-2014 but was then reduced to the G7 due to disagreements with Russia regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine. The G7 has accused Moscow of interfering in Ukraine's domestic affairs and introduced sanctions on Russia as a result. Russia has refuted the claims.

US President Donald Trump has expressed the belief that the G8 format with Russia's participation would be more efficient than the G7. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia now focuses on other formats. He has also said that "hypothetical discussions are hardly possible," when asked whether Russia will agree to return to the G8, if invited.