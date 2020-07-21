Russia Ready to Host Palestinian Factions After COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russia is ready to host a meeting of Palestinian factions in Moscow after the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"Moscow welcomes the timely steps of Fatah and Hamas [factions] on the pathway to restoring national unity, which were announced on July 2," Bogdanov said during a joint video press conference with the secretary-general of the Fatah movement's central committee, Jibril Rajoub, and Saleh Arouri, the deputy head of Hamas' political bureau.

The Russian diplomat went on to say that Moscow was committed to helping organize the meeting between the two factions once the epidemiological situation allowed for it.